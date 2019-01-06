Embarrassed scientists protest irrational comments at Science Congress

A group of acutely embarrassed Indian scientists and research scholars gathered at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru to protest against the irrational statements made by some speakers at the Indian Science Congress underway in Punjab.

On Friday, Andhra University vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao claimed at one session that the Kauravas from the Mahabharata were test-tube babies, that Ravana, from the Ramayana, possessed 24 aircraft and that Sri Lanka at the time had airports. Rao is a professor of inorganic chemistry.

At the same session, KJ Krishnan, a scientist at a center in Tamil Nadu, said that Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein were both wrong and that gravitational waves would soon be rechristened “Narendra Modi waves”, reported The Times of India.

Recent editions of the Indian Science Congress have witnessed similarly unfounded claims. But this time, the irrationality has “gone beyond all limits”, said Prajval Shastri, a retired professor from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics who joined the protest.