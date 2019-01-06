Pune Traffic Police makes Helmet Compulsory

Pune city traffic police are making the helmet rule compulsory in the city. Since the launch of the drive, every day, Pune police has nabbed thousands of two-wheeler and pillion riders who have violated the rule.

On Saturday, as many as 6,204 motorists were fined for not wearing helmets. It is reported that on an average, Pune sees 170 deaths of two-wheeler riders every year. But the authority failed to implement the strict rule.

Not only the authorities but also the riders’ refusal to accept the rules in the proper way also reasons for the weakening of the law. The officials are now making efforts to make the law effective.