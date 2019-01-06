Latest NewsSports

Rain Plays SpoilSport, This is Going to be India’s Strategy if the Play Resumes

It seems rain gods have listened to Australian fans and has interfered to interrupt the match. With two days to go and Aussie batsman struggling against Kuldeep and Jadeja, it seemed like India had ample time to dismiss them twice, but it has been pouring down in the morning and not an over could be bowled.

16 overs were lost yesterday and Australia are still at 236 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 83.3 overs. With so much time gone in the test, It is obvious that India’s strategy will be to enforce the follow-on, unlike the previous test. India would hope to get in enough overs so that they have enough time to dismiss Australia twice.

Although jasprit Bumrah hasn’t got a wicket yet, the fact that he was able to reverse the ball holds ominous signs for Australia.

