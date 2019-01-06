Rathore urges youth to fight menace of fake news

Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has urged the youth to fight the menace of fake news on social media.

Rathore called on the youth to raise their voice on social media platforms to deal with the problem which poses challenges in real life. The Minister said, people, spreading fake news on Twitter and Facebook use offensive language against those with a different political ideology, which must be curbed.

He called for self-regulation by social media platforms to deal with fake news.