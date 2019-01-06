Latest NewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy M Series Specs Leaked, Know All about It

Jan 6, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Samsung’s one of the awaited smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and M30 have been subjected to various leaks since the past few days.

The leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy M20 shows an infinity-V notch display with a bezel-less screen. If rumours are to be believed the smartphone will feature a LED strip around the notch which will light whenever the user unlocks the phone. At the back, the Samsung Galaxy M20 will sport a glossy glass screen.

According to a US FCC listing, the Galaxy M10 will come with a 6.02-inch Infinity-V display, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP selfie camera.

It will be powered by an Exynos 7870 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM, and 16GB/32GB of internal storage

The Galaxy M30 is supposed to also include a 5,000 mAh battery along with a triple camera system on the rear. It will have a 6.38-inch 1080P display and an Infinity-U notch as well. The dimensions are rumored to be 159 x 75.1 x 8.4mm.

