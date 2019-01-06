‘We made it easier for women who want to go to Sabarimala”: Here is What two Women who Visited Sabarimala Says

Bindu and Kanaka Durga had caused quite an uproar in Kerala after the duo managed to enter sSabarimalafollowing the Supreme Court verdict that took away the age restrictions in the temple. Right-wing supporters alleged that the two women were sponsored by the ruling left front in Kerala and that police had helped them right from the inception in getting them to the temple and hurting the feelings of the devotees.

Speaking to NDTV, the two women have opened up about how they feel after their visit to the temple. kanakadurga said she was happy that she could make things easier for the women who want to visit the temple now.

I knew my life will be in danger but I still wanted to go into the temple. We are proud that we have made it easier for women who want to go to Sabarimala now, We went into the temple because it’s our constitutional right,” Bindu said. It’s about devotion but it’s also about gender equality,” she added.

Bindu said that the chief minister of the state did not contact them directly.

It’s a very small section of people who are protesting in Kerala and are violent. A lot of people have supported us and respected us. It’s parties who are trying to play politics. The Chief Minister or the state government never contacted us directly” Bindu said.

Meanwhile, news from higher sources of Police says that altogether ten young women have already entered Sabarimala. They will reveal all the details of their visit in the report to be submitted to the high court.