20 years gap: WhatsApp reunites man with his family

Jan 7, 2019, 03:40 pm IST
It was an emotional moment for the 48-year-old Mahaveer Singh Chauhan, who was away from his family for long 20 years. The reunion of the family took place on Sunday. Mahaveer is from Jhab village in Jalore district of Rajasthan.

The story has a history. ” Mahaveer, who suffered huge losses in business, ran to Mumbai abandoning the family in 1998. Mahaveer moved to Bengaluru where he has been living for 20 years.

He was found unconscious on Saturday at a rose farm in Doddaballapura where he worked as a supervisor. Mahaveer’s friends Ravi and Kishore Kumar Daftary took him to a local hospital.
His friend said that Mahaveer rarely spoke about his family. They only know that he is married and has two sons. When the Mahaveer’s condition worsened, the friends decided to find out his family members. Thus the photograph of Mahaveer circulated in Whatsapp. His driving licence, bearing the name of his village — Jhab helped the family to identify the person.

It is said that the message was forwarded at 4 pm on Saturday in multiple groups dedicated to Rajasthanis on Whatsapp. At last he met his family, Pradyuaman Singh, his 24-year-old elder son and Raghupal, the younger one. Pradyuman was four years old and his brother was just one when they last saw their father.

