KeralaLatest News

BJP Demands President’s Rule in Kerala

Jan 7, 2019, 02:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

NewDelhi: BJP in Loksabha has raised demands that Kerala’s Pinarayi Government should be dismissed and that President’s rule should be implemented. It was BJP M.P Nishikant Dubey who raised this demand. He added that there should be a judicial commission to enquire about the CPI(M) attacks.

Tags

Related Articles

Maruti to recall 59000 vehicles over defect

Dec 26, 2018, 07:43 pm IST

When Susanne wished Hrithik on his Birthday!

Jan 10, 2018, 09:56 am IST

Why Indian voting machines are better than the one used abroad

May 21, 2017, 11:45 am IST

Nine year old boy rapes 7 year old girl

Dec 30, 2018, 06:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close