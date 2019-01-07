BJP Demands President’s Rule in Kerala

NewDelhi: BJP in Loksabha has raised demands that Kerala’s Pinarayi Government should be dismissed and that President’s rule should be implemented. It was BJP M.P Nishikant Dubey who raised this demand. He added that there should be a judicial commission to enquire about the CPI(M) attacks.
