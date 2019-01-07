Latest NewsPolitics

Congress MP dances along with schoolgirls at cultural programme : Watch Video

Jan 7, 2019, 07:15 pm IST
Lok Sabha MP Madhukar Kukde was seen dancing with school students to the tunes of the popular song, “aankh maare” from the Bollywood film Simmba which is currently hitting the box office.

In a video shared by a news agency ANI Kukde is seen dancing on the stage cheerfully. Later, the students join him as well.

The National Congress Party (NCP) lawmaker had visited the school of his constituency– Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra– to attend a function.

 

