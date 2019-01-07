Congress MP dances along with schoolgirls at cultural programme : Watch Video

Lok Sabha MP Madhukar Kukde was seen dancing with school students to the tunes of the popular song, “aankh maare” from the Bollywood film Simmba which is currently hitting the box office.

In a video shared by a news agency ANI Kukde is seen dancing on the stage cheerfully. Later, the students join him as well.

#WATCH NCP MP from Bhandara-Gondiya Madhukar Kukade dances with students during a school function in Bhandara. #Maharashtra (5.1.19) pic.twitter.com/tCJJB9igxr — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2019

The National Congress Party (NCP) lawmaker had visited the school of his constituency– Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra– to attend a function.