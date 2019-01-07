Girls forced to dance in scanty clothes for guests

The charge sheet, filed before the POCSO court, by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the prime accused Brajesh Thakur in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case revealed that girls were forced to dance on vulgar songs in front of guests wearing scanty clothes. They were also forced to have sex with the guests.

According to reports, the girls were sedated and then raped by the guests at the government-run shelter home. Thakur and 20 others were named as accused in the charge sheet

The girls who refused to perform for the guests were given only roti and salt at night. Those who danced were given better food.T he charge sheet said that Thakur used to hit the girl on their private parts if they refused to have sex with the guests.Ravi Kumar Roshan, a child protection officer, also allegedly exploited the girls and often assisted Thakur in making girls dance in front of guests and in raping them. Another name mentioned in the charge sheet is that of the child welfare committee (CWC) chairman Dilip Kumar Verma who was referred to by the victims as dirty man.

The scandal at the shelter home called ‘Balika Grih’, run by Brajesh Thakur’s NGO ‘Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti’, had come to light in early 2018 in a social audit by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences, which said that over 30 girls living in it were sexually abused.

Following the expose, Brajesh Thakur and others were booked on May 30, 2018. The Bihar government later handed over the probe to the CBI. Then Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma had resigned following the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.