Here are the five upcoming mega projects in India : See Pics

Char Dham Expressway

Char Dham Expressway National Highway (Hindi: ??? ??? ????????), is a proposed two-lane (in each direction) express National Highway with a minimum width of 10 metres in the state of Uttarakhand.

The proposed highway will compliment the under development Char Dham Railway by connecting the four holy places in Uttarakhand states includes Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri The project includes 900 km national highways will connect whole of Uttarakhand state.

The Chenab Bridge

The Chenab Bridge is a railway steel and concrete arch bridge under construction between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in India. When finished, the bridge will span the Chenab River at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) above the river, making it the world’s highest rail bridge. In November 2017 the base supports were declared completed allowing for the start of the construction of the main arch. The bridge is scheduled to open in 2019 though that seems highly optimisitic.

Twin Towers

In a major development ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit, which begins tomorrow, 3rd Feb, Government of Assam signed an MoU with National Building Construction Corporation (India) Limited for setting up a Twin Tower Trade Centre in Guwahati with a project cost of Rs. 1950 crore in self-financing mode. This building is going to be not only a symbol of the greatness of Assam but also a visible manifestation of PM’s Act East Policy”.

Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir

Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is the world’s tallest temple under-construction at Vrindavan, Mathura, India.When completed, it will be the tallest religious monument in the world.[1][2] At cost of ?300 crore (US$42 million) it will be one of the most expensively built temples in world by ISKCON Bangalore. The temple has a footprint of about 5 acres and rises to a height of about 700 feet (213 meters or 70 floors) and a built-up area of 5,40,000 sq. ft. The temple is planned to be vibrant with festivals and religious activities throughout the year. It is expected to be a must go place for every Hindu.

Shivaji statue

The 210-metre-high statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which the Maharashtra government plans to build in the sea off the Mumbai coast, has received environmental clearance, making it the world’s tallest statue, once built.