Latest NewsInternational

India takes over operations of Chabahar port in Iran

Jan 7, 2019, 11:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

India has taken over operations of the strategic Chabahar port in the Sistan-Balochistan province of Iran’s southern coast.

This is the first time India will be operating a port outside its territory. The Shipping Ministry in a statement said that the Government of India took over the operations of a part of Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, in Iran during the Chabahar Trilateral Agreement meeting held there on December 24, 2018.

The Chabahar port in the Sistan-Balochistan province in the energy-rich nation’s southern coast is easily accessible from India’s western coast and is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port located at distance of around 80 km from Chabahar.

The Chabahar port is being considered as a gateway to golden opportunities for trade by India, Iran, and Afghanistan with central Asian countries, besides ramping up trade among the three countries in the wake of Pakistan denying transit access to New Delhi.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress will retain power in Karnataka : Rahul Gandhi

Apr 5, 2018, 08:17 am IST

Swipe launches ‘Konnect Power’ smart phone in India

Aug 4, 2017, 08:43 pm IST

A new species of spider in Kerala named after ‘Kargil martyr Vikram Batra’

Dec 26, 2018, 10:35 pm IST

Election Commission Issues Notice To BJP For Violating Public Advertisement Guidelines

Sep 3, 2018, 10:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close