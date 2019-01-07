Latest NewsSports

“It was Awkward to See half-naked Cricketers in Dressing room” : K.L Rahul

Jan 7, 2019, 07:55 am IST
K.L Rahul is going through a bad phase in his career. The player has not used any of the opportunities he got in Australia and despite possessing awesome talent, has been a disappointment in the recently concluded series. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have recently featured in the show Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, a popular director, screenwriter and television celebrity, aired on Star World and Star World HD. The trailer of the episode has been doing the rounds for quite some now and K.L is making some revelations

Rahul says it was difficult for him to see some naked players in the dressing room.

“It was difficult to see half – naked cricketers roaming around in the dressing room. Coming from the team of Karnataka, from the south of India, we don’t do that. I realised that everybody is cool so I did that and I got embarrassed myself,” Rahul mentioned during the show.

