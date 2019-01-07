Latest NewsIndia

Maoists Kills Watchman, Sets Ablaze Five Vehicles

Jan 7, 2019, 08:16 am IST
Less than a minute

Armed Maoists shot dead a watchman at a road building contractor’s camp in Odisha’s Kandhamal district and set fire to several construction vehicles late Saturday night, police said.

Police said the Maoists also burned three tractors, a road roller and a truck at the construction site. The construction of the road was being carried out under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

They took away the watchman, Rabindra Mallick, from the camp to the nearby forest and shot him dead. Before leaving, they put up some leaflets near the site, the SP said.

Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh said, “We are gathering information. Our force is present at the outpost there and we have started the procedure to take action.”

The posters revealed that violence was perpetrated by the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI (Maoist). “In the poster, the Maoists have mentioned that they have killed the night watchman suspecting him to be a police informer,” he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Budget Session: PM Narendra Modi and Opposition leaders to hold all-party meet today

Jan 28, 2018, 07:38 am IST

New Zealand PM Jacinda and Baby Daughter makes History at UN Assembly

Sep 25, 2018, 04:21 pm IST

Parliament Election: BJP assigns ‘Mpannel’ employees

Dec 19, 2018, 03:25 pm IST

Congress leader wrote letter to Minority Affairs Minister: See the content inside letter

Jan 17, 2018, 09:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close