Maoists Kills Watchman, Sets Ablaze Five Vehicles

Armed Maoists shot dead a watchman at a road building contractor’s camp in Odisha’s Kandhamal district and set fire to several construction vehicles late Saturday night, police said.

Police said the Maoists also burned three tractors, a road roller and a truck at the construction site. The construction of the road was being carried out under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

They took away the watchman, Rabindra Mallick, from the camp to the nearby forest and shot him dead. Before leaving, they put up some leaflets near the site, the SP said.

Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh said, “We are gathering information. Our force is present at the outpost there and we have started the procedure to take action.”

The posters revealed that violence was perpetrated by the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI (Maoist). “In the poster, the Maoists have mentioned that they have killed the night watchman suspecting him to be a police informer,” he added.