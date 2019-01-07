‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’ scheduled for Vishu release

Dulquer Salmaan’s next to hit screens will be ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’. If things go as per plans, the movie will be releasing either on April 5 or 12.

‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’ is directed by BC Noufal and scripted by the superhit writer duo of Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan. Anto Joseph is producing the movie under his banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

According to the makers, Dulquer will be seen as a local Malayali chap in the movie. The story is set in the Fort Kochi and Mattancherry region, a terrain explored numerous times in Malayalam cinema. Nikhila Vimal and ‘Theevandi’ fame Samyuktha Menon play the two female leads. Salim Kumar, Soubin Shahir, Hareesh Kanaran, Dharmajan, Bibin and Vishnu Unnikrishnan are also part of the movie’s cast.