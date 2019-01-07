UK court clears extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla

A British court cleared the extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla, a key accused in the cricket match-fixing scandal involving former South African captain Hansie Cronje in 2000. The Westminster Magistrates’ Court London gave the go-ahead to extradite 50-year-old Chawla. The case will now go to Home Secretary Sajid Javid for a formal extradition order.

According to court documents, the Delhi-born businessman had moved to the UK on a business visa in 1996, where he has been based while making trips back and forth to India. After his Indian passport was revoked in 2000, Chawla obtained a UK passport in 2005 and is now a British citizen.