World’s Largest Cricket Stadium to Come up here in India

Cricket is followed in India like no other place in the world. Fans are crazy about the game and it boasts of a number of ICC approved stadiums. Now to add to that pride list a new stadium is coming up in Motera, Gujarat but guess what, it is not just any other stadium and is going to be the biggest Cricket stadium in the world.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has been working on it since January 2017 and very recently Parimal Nathwani vice-president of the GCA shared an update on the progress. It is one of the largest corporations in India, L&T, which has the responsibility of constructing the stadium.

The stadium has the seating capacity of 1,10,000 and is ahead of the current biggest cricket stadium in the world-Melbourne with 1.00.024 seats. Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) vice-president Parimal Nathwani shared pictures of construction work underway, tweeting, “Once completed the dream project of GCA will become a pride of entire India.”

India has a total of 52 international cricket venues.