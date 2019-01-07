You Won’t Believe How Many Messages this Woman Sent After the Man Rejected Her!

Getting rejected can be sad but some people just won’t stop until their love is approved. So Jacquelyn Ades, when rejected by the man she loved, did not lose her spirit. She chased her man with all the enthusiasm in the world.

Jacquelyn Ades sent a whopping 1,59,000 text messages to a man after he rejected her proposal. Now, the 31-year-old has been arrested and has been accused of subjecting a man to a campaign of stalking, reported Metro UK.

The 31-year-old beautician is awaiting trial on charges of stalking and criminal trespassing in Arizona, US.

In a series of disturbing text messages, she allegedly made threats such as “oh what would I do w ur blood! Id wanna bathe in it” and “I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet”, referring to a thin layer of tissue on muscle and organs.

She allegedly started stalking the man after meeting him on a millionaire dating site. The pair went out once together, but the unnamed man wasn’t keen to continue the relationship.

Eventually, the businessman is said to have contacted the cops when he saw Ades allegedly parked outside his home.

Police found her in his bath, and she allegedly told them she had made up a scenario where she lived there and must have got confused, the Daily Mail reports.

After her arrest, Ades reportedly told police the messages were intended to be funny. She said she had no intention of hurting the man.