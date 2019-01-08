Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha today passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal migrants eligible for citizenship. The illegal migrants include Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The Bill provides for according Indian citizenship to the the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years even if they do not possess any document.

Under the 1955 Act, one of the requirements for citizenship by naturalisation is that the applicant must have resided in India during the last 12 months, and for 11 of the previous 14 years. The Bill relaxes this 11-year requirement to six years for persons belonging to the all the six religions from the three countries.