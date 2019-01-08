Former legislator proves; ‘Age is not a barrier for education’

Bhubaneswar: The 81-year-old former parliamentarian and former legislator Narayan Sahu proves that age is not a barrier for education. He is now doing his PhD program as a common scholar from a University in Odisha. He currently lives in the institute’s hostel room.

He was the Member of Legislative Assembly for two terms and a Member of Parliament for one term. The two-time legislator from Pallahara, who was also a Member of Parliament from Deogarh in 1980, quit politics to spend his octogenarian years as a student.

Mr Sahu said ” I loved politics in the beginning, but when I saw the wrong in politics, I was vexed. I gave up politics…I decided to rectify myself as a student. No rules, regulations, and principles are followed in politics, so I decided to quit. It was the happiest day of my life when I got admission in the University”.

He made interactions with the students and shared the experiences. Mr Sahu graduated in Economics from Ravenshaw University in 1963. His urge for higher studies turned him into a student once again after a long 46 years. He started his post-graduation at Utkal University in 2009 and completed it in 2011. He pursued his MPhil in Philosophy in 2012.

Officials at the university appreciated him for the positive approach and said that he is a model for the students.