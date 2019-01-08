Harthal: Govt Planning Huge Punishment For those Who Destroy Private Properties

Thiruvananthapuram: A law might soon come into force by which those who destroy private properties in the name of Harthal might face a life sentence and fine. The lawmaking is to stop all destructions in the name of Bandh, harthals, road picketing etc organised by Political, social or religious organisations.

A special cabinet decided to bring an ordinance in the name “Kerala Prevention of Damage to private Property and Payment of Compensation Ordinance 2019”. The law will come into existence as soon as governor approves the ordinance.

Those who are involved in such cases will have to face strict terms to get bail. Only after hearing the argument of prosecution the bail will be allowed. The accused will have to give half of the loss as bank gurantee or submit that amount to the court to get bail.

The loss will be assessed by the report given by an officer entrusted by the Government. Once the case is proved, there is a term to take compensation from the culprit.

There is already a central law in existence against the destruction of public properties.