Imran Khan tweets a message for the Indian cricket team

Jan 8, 2019, 02:57 pm IST
Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer, Imran Khan tweeted a message for the Indian team. He tweeted,

“Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia”.

India gained victory over the team Australia on the Australian soil for a 2-1 score after the fourth and last test. India scored 622 for 7 in their first innings and then bowled out Australia for 300.  The match was washed out eventually or India could have won it 3-1.

