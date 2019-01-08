Lok Sabha passes 124th Constitution Amendment Bill to provide quota for general category

The Lok Sabha has passed the Constitution 124th (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to provide 10% reservation to economically backward sections in the General category.

The bill facilitates reservation for EWS people in the upper caste in the direct recruitments and admission in higher educational institutions. 323 members voted in favour of the bill while three members voted against. AIADMK member staged a walkout before the voting.

The bill will be considered by the Rajya Sabha tomorrow.