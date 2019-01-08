Saudi makes a historic step, becomes more women-friendly

Saudi Arabia: Saudi became more women-friendly by providing them with more opportunities. The budget airline Flynas has announced that women of Saudi are going to be appointed as air hostesses, this month onwards. Saudi is going to witness a historic step through such an act. Selected women are getting trained for the job.
Related Articles
Maharashtra MLC Scolded SRK during birthday celebrations!!!
Nov 11, 2017, 03:25 pm IST
Country loses the most due to disruptions in Parliament ,says PM Narendra Modi
Aug 2, 2018, 06:37 am IST
Thief squeezes through jewellery store shutter and robs jewellery worth 35 lakhs : Watch Video
May 17, 2018, 08:00 pm IST
Rafale Deal : Kejrival compares BJP and Congress regarding corruption and this is what he finds out
Sep 9, 2018, 06:45 am IST
Post Your Comments