Saudi makes a historic step, becomes more women-friendly

Jan 8, 2019, 01:41 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Saudi became more women-friendly by providing them with more opportunities. The budget airline Flynas has announced that women of Saudi are going to be appointed as air hostesses, this month onwards. Saudi is going to witness a historic step through such an act. Selected women are getting trained for the job.

