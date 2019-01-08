Six illegal migrant minority groups are granted citizenship by India

Illegal migrants of six minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan are granted citizenship by India.

The bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Monday. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the bill soon after a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) presented its report in the Lok Sabha endorsing the move to legalize minority immigrants who entered Assam till December 31, 2014 but asked the government to tread with caution in view of the matter being sub judice and take all legal steps, lest it causes embarrassment at a later stage.

The amendment bill is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Assam and other northeastern states are witnessing protests against the Bill. A thirty-member parliamentary committee, headed by Rajendra Agarwal of BJP revealed their dissent on the report. They said the bill is against the spirit of the Assam.