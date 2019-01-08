‘There is more to life than politics, now needs a break’: Priya Dutt

Priya Dutt, the former Mumbai NorthCentral MP and senior Congress leader wrote to Rahul Gandhi, th party Chief saying that she don’t wants to participate in the Lok Sabha polls. She added that she will campaign for the candidates eventhough she don’t wants to contest.

“There has been a lot of speculation about me contesting the LS elections, especially the party’s decision of relieving me from the post of secretary. I have made it clear to Gandhi that it was time for me to take a break. Even when I entered politics in 2005, it was decided that I would contest three terms and step out for a while. There is more to life than politics and I wanted the freedom to explore other aspects of life. I struggled to keep a balance between personal and political life. While I did my best and managed, it took a toll on many aspects of my life,” she said.

She has expressed her inability and now the party has to take the appropriate decision. The attempts made by the leadership to change her mind was a failure for two times.