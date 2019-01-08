Latest NewsSports

WATCH: After Historic Win, Team India Celebrates With Fans Performing Naagin Dance

Jan 8, 2019, 06:59 am IST
Less than a minute

It might be the weakest Australian team in a long time, but we cannot take anything from this achievement of India. Virat Kohli and men have managed to do something special, winning the series 2-1 and becoming the first Indian team to win a test series in Australia. India could have easily made it 3-1, had the last match not got washed out.

Indian team worked hard on and off the field and after the success, they gave themselves a long party. The players were seen performing a Naagin dance in front of the crowd on Monday. Check out the video here:

Tags

Related Articles

‘Paritchaikku Bhayamen’, Tamil version of Narendra Modi’s book released

Sep 5, 2018, 11:46 am IST

A Pakistani national was convicted for passport fraud

Apr 25, 2018, 10:03 pm IST
rahul-gandhi-planning-follow-grandmother-indiras-footsteps

Rahul Gandhi holds talks with this leader to strengthen Anti-BJP front

Mar 15, 2018, 07:32 pm IST

If we hug Rahul Gandhi our wives will divorce us, says BJP MP

Jul 26, 2018, 10:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close