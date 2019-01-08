WATCH: After Historic Win, Team India Celebrates With Fans Performing Naagin Dance

It might be the weakest Australian team in a long time, but we cannot take anything from this achievement of India. Virat Kohli and men have managed to do something special, winning the series 2-1 and becoming the first Indian team to win a test series in Australia. India could have easily made it 3-1, had the last match not got washed out.

Indian team worked hard on and off the field and after the success, they gave themselves a long party. The players were seen performing a Naagin dance in front of the crowd on Monday. Check out the video here: