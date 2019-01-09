Central government allotted Rs 70 crore for Sree Narayana Guru Pilgrim Tourism

The Union Tourism Ministry has issued an order, allotting Rs 70 crore for the functioning of the first phase of Sree Narayana Guru Pilgrim Tourism Circuit. The amount will be utilised for complete development of pilgrim centres like Sivagiri mutt, Chembazhanthi Gurukulam, Kunnumpara temple, Aruvippuram mutt.

Solar Plan, Battery cars, Craft Bazar, Amphitheatres , solar plant, battery cars, craft bazar, skywalk, light and sound show, drinking water plants, renovation of mountain and river regions, water fountain, community hall and parking grounds will be there in the project.

Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) is the agency which will be implementing the project. The project will be completed within three years. The project office of Union Tourism Minister will start soon at Sivagiri. Delhi officials will oversee the project directly.

The application for the project was submitted by Sree Narayana Dharma Sangam Trust President Swami Vishudhananda, General Secretary Swami Sandrananda and Treasurer Swami Sharadhanand to the prime minister directly. And it was approved and permitted by Tourism ministry.