Congress MLA V.T.Balram condemns reservation for economically weaker in general category

Jan 9, 2019, 07:48 pm IST
Congress party’s Thrithala MLA V.T. Balram has raised a sharp criticism against the constitutional amendment bill to provide 10 percent reservation in education and government jobs for economically weak people in general category. He criticized the NDA government as well as the politicians who supported the bill. Congress and CPM unanimously supported the bill in the Lok Sabha. But Balram declared that he is against the bill through his party supported it. He criticized the bill in his series of Facebook posts from Monday.

“Everybody has the same voice to protect the higher caste rather than taking responsibility to assure the role of poor people in governance,” said Balram.

“At present, the constitution is subverted. We are moving against renaissance. Now, democracy has surrendered before the Brahmins. It’s time to create a wall to defend it,” added Balram. He also criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting the bill.

