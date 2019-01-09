Hardik Pandya apologises for his controversial remarks

The Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has apologized for his controversial remarks on the talk show ‘Koffee with Karan. During the show, host Karan Johar asked some very personal and intriguing questions. Pandya’s remarks made controversial discussions. Pandya appeared in the show with his teammate KL Rahul.

The allrounder and Rahul had picked current Indian skipper Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar as the better batsman. This made the fans violent and Pandya realized that he troubled himself. Pandya then found himself in more trouble when he revealed a bit too much about his personal life. His comments on relationships, dating and other questions related with women took the fans aback as they bashed him on Twitter.

Found himself in trouble, Pandya apologised on Twitter on Wednesday. He said that he got a bit carried away with the nature of the show and he did not want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. Pandya wrote on Instagram ” After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect”.