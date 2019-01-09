IATA designed a new airline ticket purchasing system and Emirates and other airlines participated in it. The new system will allow the passengers to buy the tickets online which will make them comfortable.

IATA conducted the live test successfully of Iata Pay in which direct debit transactions payments are made from the customer’s bank account directly into the bank account of the merchant. This new method is more secure and cost-efficient for airlines as compared to other alternatives.

Aleksander Popovich, IATA’s senior vice-president of financial and distribution services said ” Today’s consumers, and especially millennials, have expectations of multiple payment options including mobile and peer-to-peer. IATA Pay responds to these expectations. At the same time, airlines are trying to manage significant card payment costs – $8 billion per year and rising. A large part of this cost is incurred in direct purchases from airline websites. One of IATA’s strategic objectives is to support airlines’ financial sustainability including controlling costs”.

Apart from Emirates airline, Cathay Pacific Airways and Scandinavian Airlines were part of the live test conducted with ipagoo under European Commission’s second Payment Services Directive, and the UK’s Open Banking regulation.