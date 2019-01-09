India, Norway agree to collaborate on ocean economy

India and Norway have agreed to closely collaborate on ocean economy and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The two countries also decided to step up bilateral trade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg in New Delhi.

The two countries also signed a MoU for holding an India-Norway Ocean Dialogue. Solberg, who arrived in New Delhi Monday on her maiden India visit, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan morning before talks with Modi.

Modi said he and Solberg reviewed all areas of the cooperation. He said they also had fruitful discussions on all aspects of the ocean economy.