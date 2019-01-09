Latest NewsIndia

IRCTC offers free travel insurance of Rs 50 Lakh for travellers

Jan 9, 2019, 06:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Air passengers can now avail free-of-cost travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh if they book their tickets through the IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the railways, an official statement said Wednesday.

This facility will be available for passengers irrespective of the class of tickets and for both domestic and international flights. The insurance will provide them financial protection against accidental death and total or permanent disability, the IRCTC statement said.

The insurance partners of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be Bharti AXA General Insurance, it said. The premium for insurance will be borne by the IRCTC to secure its passengers from any untoward incident during the journey. The insurance cover will be for both one-way and round trip, it added.

Tags

Related Articles

Nia-Sharma

Nia Sharma raising the temperature once again in black outfit

Nov 6, 2018, 07:28 am IST
Hijab

U.S bank threatened women to call police for wearing ‘Hijab’

May 15, 2017, 08:17 am IST

China to start freight train service to Pakistan

Jul 6, 2017, 03:25 pm IST

Philosophical response of leader amid grime tug-of-war

Nov 21, 2017, 12:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close