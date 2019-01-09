Pakistan Batsman Gives a Bizzare Reason For Quitting the Series

Of all the different reasons you would expect a cricketer to give for his poor performance, this will be the strangest. Harris Sohail is an able Pakistani batsman who left South African tour, but it has nothing to do with any ‘cricketing’ reason. He says he left the tour because of ‘black magic’!

This is not the first time that the cricketer has gone through such a phase. During Pakistan’s 2015 tour of New Zealand, he had changed his hotel room claiming the influence of supernatural forces and was ruled out later due to injury.

Earlier, it was reported that he was released to return to Pakistan due to knee injury. On returning to Pakistan, instead of joining rehabilitation camp, he went to his hometown Sialkot.