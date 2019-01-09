KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala: BJP leaders met President

Jan 9, 2019, 06:34 pm IST
BJP Kerala leaders met the President. BJP state president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai and Rajya Sabha member V.Muraleedharan met president Ramnath Kovind.

They briefed the president about the present situation in the state. They urged the president to interfere to protect the customs of devotees and the constitutional problems in the state. The beliefs and customs of devotees are mistreated by the state government. The government led by the atheist is curbing the constitutional rights of people. It is a Stalinist regime. The leaders said that they have made the situation clear to the president and hopes that president will make necessary action.

