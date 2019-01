A video is going viral in social media where a dad is seen grabbing her daughter by her hoodie and dragging through the airport. We are not sure what made the dad do so or whether the girl was reluctant to come, but it looks quite strange.

“She wasn’t screaming or anything, just hanging out with another girl, the person who took the video said. She was walking 20 feet behind her out of embarrassment,” the person added. Watch the video here:

courtesy: viral hog