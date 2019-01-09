Virat Kohli maintains No 1 spot in ICC rankings

Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli has maintained his number one position in the latest ICC batsmen rankings.

Cheteshwar Pujara has gained a spot to be third, following his man of the series performance in India’s maiden Cricket Test series win in Australia. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has jumped as many as 21 places to be 17th, the joint-highest by a specialist India wicketkeeper along with Farokh Engineer, who did so in January 1973. MS Dhoni’s highest Test ranking was 19th.