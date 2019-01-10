Latest NewsInternational

12 construction workers arrested for growing cannabis

Jan 10, 2019, 10:23 pm IST
Zambian anti-drug authorities have arrested 12 Chinese construction workers for allegedly cultivating cannabis without a permit. The group was based in the city of Chipata in Zambia’s Eastern Province where they were building a studio for the state-run Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation.

Growing, dealing and consumption of cannabis for recreational purposes is illegal in Zambia. But growing cannabis for medicinal purposes is allowed provided permission is granted by the health ministry.

If convicted, the 12 construction workers may face a maximum jail sentence of five years.

