AIBA Rankings: Mary Kom attained number one position

Mary Kom has attained number one position in the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) latest world rankings. In the rankings put out by AIBA, Mary Kom is placed top of the charts in the weight division with 1700 points. She will have to jump to 51kg in pursuit of her 2020 Olympic dream as 48kg is not yet included in the Games roster.

She became the most successful boxer in world championships’ history when she claimed the 48kg category top honours in Delhi in November last year. Last year she picked up gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and a tournament in Poland. She also won a silver at the prestigious Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria. In the 51kg category list Pinki Jangra is placed eighth. Asian silver-medallist Manisha Maun is placed eighth in the 54kg category.

In the 57kg division, former world silver-medallist Sonia Lather was placed at the second spot. World bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur took the fourth position in the 64 kg category. India Open gold-medallist and world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain took the fifth position in the 69kg category