BJD will not join the ‘Grand Alliance’ of Opposition parties: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik made it clear that he won’t be a part of Mahagathbandhan( Grand Alliance). The party will maintain equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress, he said.

Many parties are trying to court Naveen Patnaik as the Lok Sabha polls draw closer. A fortnight ago Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and Telangana CM K.Chandrashekar Rao met him in Bhubaneswar to discuss the possibility of forging a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front.

There have also have been speculations of the Odisha CM joining the NDA in the event of its failure to get a clear majority in the 2019 polls. The rumours were fuelled when Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not utter a word against the BJD chief in two public meetings—Khurda and Baripada—while he was all fire and brimstone against him just 3 months ago in a meeting in Jharsuguda district.