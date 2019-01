Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered another setback as British MPs on Wednesday voted in favour of a three-day period to present next steps on Brexit if her deal is rejected.

The government was expecting to have at least 21 days to come up with a plan B for Brexit. The government lost by 11 votes, with 297 MPs voting with them and 308 against. The amendment was passed a day after MPs voted against a no-deal exit from the European Union.