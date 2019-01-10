CBI Director Alok Verma removed from the post

CBI director Alok Verma was removed from his post. The Selection panel after meeting informed this crucial decision. The selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday removed Alok Verm, who was reinstated by a Supreme Court order after he was sent on forced leave by the government.

The PM-headed panel consisted of Justice AK Sikri, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Prime Minister Modi. Mallikarjun Kharge opposed the decision.

The court, while reinstating Verma, however, made it clear that he will desist from taking any major policy decision till a high-powered committee considers the issue of “divestment of power and authority”.