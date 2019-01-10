Latest NewsInternational

Congo: Opposition leader wins presidential election

Jan 10, 2019, 10:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has won the long-delayed presidential election. The electoral commission announced that Tshisekedi has won with 38.57 percent of more than 18 million ballots cast.

If Tshisekedi’s victory is confirmed by the constitutional court, Democratic Republic of Congo will see its first peaceful democratic transfer of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

Martin Fayulu, another opposition candidate, has rejected the outcome of the December 30 poll, calling it an electoral coup.

