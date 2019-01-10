Court convicts former banker over 81 million cyber heist

A Philippine ex-banker was handed a lengthy jail term and $109 million fine Thursday in the first conviction over one of the biggest ever cyberheists which saw $81 million stolen from Bangladesh’s central bank.

A Philippine court has convicted a former banker in one of the biggest ever cyber heists which saw 81 million US dollars stolen from Bangladesh’s central bank. The court found Maia Deguito, who was branch manager at the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), guilty on eight counts of money laundering which carry a minimum of four years each behind bars. The court also ordered her to pay 109 million Us dollar as fine.

This is the first conviction in Bnagladesh cycberheist case. In 2016, shadowy hackers transferred huge amounts of cash from Bangladesh’s US accounts to the Philippine bank, where it was swiftly withdrawn.

Deguito can remain on bail until the conviction is finalised. She plans to appeal the verdict. Meanwhile, the RCBC said in a statement that it was a victim and that Deguito was a rogue employee.