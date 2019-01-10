How to avoid brittle nails?

Here you have some easy techniques to get strong and healthy nails.

1. Keep them out of water

Excessive exposure to water can soften your nails. To avoid this, always wear rubber gloves when you wash dishes and make sure you don’t spend too much time in hot showers and swimming pools.

2. Filing is important

How you file your fingers is very much important when it comes to the nail’s health. You should cut your nails with clippers first, then shape them with a fine-grit cushion file rather than a metal file, which is rougher on the skin around your nails.

3. Be careful with your nail polish

While choosing the nail polish, make sure you are not doing harm to your nails. Many of your favorite nail polishes, acrylics, and nail polish removers are full of harsh chemicals that cause nail brittleness, dryness and thinning. If you want to make your nails stronger, it’s wise to avoid gel polishes, acrylic nail glue, acetone soaks and acetone nail polish remover at all costs. Avoid chemical irritants, as your nails can be damaged from chemical exposures. Also, live the nails free and give them some time to rest and breath.

4. Stick on to healthy diets

A healthy diet is always the key to a healthy life. Foods like blueberries that are full of antioxidants help protect your body’s cells from free radical damage, while leafy greens provide the iron you need for nail strength. Magnesium-rich almonds are great for smoothing your nails’ vertical ridges, and the calcium in dairy is an important mineral for helping them grow. Incorporate fish oil, vitamin D, and plenty of coconut oil into your diet as well for optimum nail health.

5. Cut your nails at the right time

As much as you might love the look of long, beautifully-shaped fingernails, it’s best to avoid growing them out if you want to make them stronger. Keep your nails shorter as they are far less likely to be broken in your everyday life.