If you are using this Phone, You Won’t be able to Delete Facebook!

Consumers have become more alert about their digital rights and more vigilant about privacy in the past year, following revelations about Facebook’s information-sharing practices and regulators’ heightened scrutiny of online data collection.

It is known that Facebook has made a number of deals with Samsung and other Android smartphone makers to make it impossible for people to delete the app.

Bloomberg reported Samsung phone users are unable to delete the Facebook app. Instead, they are only given an option to disable the app on their smartphone.

Nick Winke, a photographer in the Pacific Northwest, bought his Samsung Galaxy S8 ? 44,900, an Android-based device that comes with Facebook’s social network already installed when it was introduced in 2017. He has used the Facebook app to connect with old friends and to share pictures of natural landscapes and his Siamese cat – but he didn’t want to be stuck with it. He tried to remove the program from his phone, but the chatter proved true – it was undeletable.

Many Android phone users have begun to question Samsung’s deal to sell phones with a permanent version of Facebook and some of them are venting their frustration on social media.