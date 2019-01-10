Latest NewsTechnology

If you are using this Phone, You Won’t be able to Delete Facebook!

Jan 10, 2019, 08:00 am IST
Less than a minute

Consumers have become more alert about their digital rights and more vigilant about privacy in the past year, following revelations about Facebook’s information-sharing practices and regulators’ heightened scrutiny of online data collection.

It is known that Facebook has made a number of deals with Samsung and other Android smartphone makers to make it impossible for people to delete the app.

Bloomberg reported Samsung phone users are unable to delete the Facebook app. Instead, they are only given an option to disable the app on their smartphone.

Nick Winke, a photographer in the Pacific Northwest, bought his Samsung Galaxy S8 ? 44,900, an Android-based device that comes with Facebook’s social network already installed when it was introduced in 2017. He has used the Facebook app to connect with old friends and to share pictures of natural landscapes and his Siamese cat – but he didn’t want to be stuck with it. He tried to remove the program from his phone, but the chatter proved true – it was undeletable.

Many Android phone users have begun to question Samsung’s deal to sell phones with a permanent version of Facebook and some of them are venting their frustration on social media.

Tags

Related Articles

dubai taxi cooperation

Here is a happy news for Dubai taxi drivers

Jul 3, 2017, 09:15 am IST
super heros

These five diseases can make you a superhuman

Apr 30, 2018, 06:18 pm IST

Trupti Desai Reaches Mumbai: Protesters Block her at Airport

Nov 17, 2018, 06:42 am IST

Trupti Desai Finalises the Date on Which She is Going to Sabarimala. Writes to C.M Seeking Protection.

Nov 14, 2018, 01:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close