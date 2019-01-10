Jharkhand High Court rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in three cases of the multi-crore fodder scam. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh turned down the bail plea of Yadav, CBI lawyer Rajeev Sinha said. Yadav is currently lodged in a paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The fodder scam is related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Yadav the chief minister.

Yadav was lodged in Ranchi jail in December 2017 in these cases. Yesterday, Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a scathing attack against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his comment on Grand Alliance. Nitish said that the Mahagatbandhan of the opposition parties in the state has no future.