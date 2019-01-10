Latest NewsPolitics

Sheila Dikshit appointed as Delhi Congress chief

Jan 10, 2019, 06:43 pm IST
Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has been appointed the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president after Ajay Maken resigned from the post citing ill-health.

Maken congratulated Dikshit saying that under her leadership the Congress party will play the role of a powerful opposition against the governments in the national capital and at the Centre.

However, an official announcement of Dikshit’s appointment is yet to be made.

Sources said it would be made soon and she will have a few working presidents to assist her.

