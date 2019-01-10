Small Finance banks to appoint 5000 more staffs

The small finance banks in the country will appoint more than 5000 new staffs in the coming three months. These banks are planning to increase their workforce as their part of extending their service across the country and to open more new branches.

Small finance banks in the country like Essaf, AU Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan, Suroday and Uthkrush are planning to hire more professionals. These banks are planning to start new branches across the country.

Essaf Small finance bank will appoint 500. Other banks like AU small finance bank will hire 1500, Ujjweevan 600 and Suroday 250. Ujjivan Bank has in last nine months appointed 5729 new staff. Now the total workforce of the bank is 14,304. AU Small Finance Bank now has a team of 13,000 and the bank is planning to appoint 500 more staff in between January to March.

These banks will recruit mainly through campus recruitment. The banks are planning to give chances to fresh faces as well as those who have experience in the banking sector.