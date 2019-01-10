Sushma Swaraj meets Nepalese External Affairs Minister

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday met Nepalese External Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in New Delhi.

They reviewed recent developments in bilateral ties across diverse sectors, including in the areas of agriculture, railways and inland waterways as well as the pace of implementation of ongoing development and connectivity projects. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the significant progress made in different sectors of cooperation as a result of intensified bilateral exchanges at all levels in recent months.

They reiterated their commitment to maintain the new momentum and to further strengthen the traditionally close and friendly ties between the two countries.